Trump: American heritage restored

The hullabaloo denigrating President Trump by elite Americans is naive. The elites’ priorities are global warming, American sins, the suppression of free speech and much more, all of which has been communicated through violent riots, media propaganda, and unfounded name calling.
Trump has rejected the elitists’ priorities and caters to us who want our heritage restored. It starts with a government that welcomes a “Merry Christmas,” will create American jobs, honors all American laws, praises America as a world leader, supports the police and military, and our Christian religion.
The elites are leading the world into anarchy and nuclear war. Only a Trump, a strong leader, can bring law and order to the world.
