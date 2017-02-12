Highway trash: Litter bugs are lazy, irresponsible

Recently my wife and I drove state Route 512 westbound from Puyallup. What caught our attention was the amount of trash that filled the median between east and westbound lanes. Paper, fast food bags, buckets, cigarette butts, clothing and so much more garbage was strewn along the road.
Come on folks, carry a trash bag in your car! Stop throwing garbage out your window and take some responsibility for the trash you create.
How depressing to see the grandeur of Mount Rainier in your rearview mirror while driving past heaps of garbage strewn along the road because people are too lazy to take care of it themselves.
Comments