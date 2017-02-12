Presidents: Raise age requirement

President Donald Trump proposed a constitutional amendment to impose term limits on members of Congress. It won’t pass, but since symbolism matters in politics, he should also propose that the constitutional age requirement to serve as president be raised from 35 to at least 55. That would equal the median age for S&P 500 CEOs.
Thirty-five may have seemed a sensible age of maturity to our founders who were worldly and precocious. Age is not the sole determinant of sagacity, but today’s 30-somethings are not as mature or as philosophically sophisticated as our forebears.
In our milieu, 35 may be the new 20.
