Letters to the Editor

February 12, 2017 6:21 PM

Trump: Roll back to land of make-believe

William F. Johnston, Tacoma

Mark Twain wrote “History does not repeat itself - it rhymes.” This is what we are seeing with our new president as he rolls back government regulations designed to prevent disasters we have seen in the past.

The Dodd-Frank Act may not be perfect, but it was adopted to correct a bad mistake President Clinton and Congress made when they did away with Depression-era regulations on the banks and Wall Street. President Trump and his supporters are trying to recreate a make-believe world that never existed.

What the “rhymes” of history tell us is that when a great nation begins to pick leadership promising a return to a past golden age, it is the first sign of the decline of that nation and culture.

A failure to know where you have been is proof you have no idea where you are or where you are going.

Related content

Letters to the Editor

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Tax bills are going up this year, says Pierce County

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos