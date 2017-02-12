Trump: Roll back to land of make-believe

Mark Twain wrote “History does not repeat itself - it rhymes.” This is what we are seeing with our new president as he rolls back government regulations designed to prevent disasters we have seen in the past.
The Dodd-Frank Act may not be perfect, but it was adopted to correct a bad mistake President Clinton and Congress made when they did away with Depression-era regulations on the banks and Wall Street. President Trump and his supporters are trying to recreate a make-believe world that never existed.
What the “rhymes” of history tell us is that when a great nation begins to pick leadership promising a return to a past golden age, it is the first sign of the decline of that nation and culture.
A failure to know where you have been is proof you have no idea where you are or where you are going.
Comments