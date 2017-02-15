Free press: Trump must respect truth tellers

Our nation can only be respected here at home and around the world if our president and his administration can be trusted. For this reason, I am very concerned about President Donald Trump's continued lies (aka alternate facts) and his subsequent anger and attacks when media outlets challenge him and report the facts.
Trump and White House senior adviser Kellyanne Conway don't seem to understand that the media must do this. Reporters should not be fired for disagreeing with the president, and reporters are not the opposition party.
Since our country was founded, the press has followed up on all politicians’ statements, not just our current president’s. We need presidents to be honest with the American people and to be called on it when they aren't. We must support our journalists, scientists and other speakers of truth or our country will be going down a very dangerous path.
