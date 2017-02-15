Supreme Court: Democrats played their own games

Re: “Trump: ‘Go nuclear’ for court nominee,” (TNT, 1/2).
This story leaves out information which would provide a more balanced perspective for readers. One progressive Democratic senator is quoted saying this was a “stolen seat being filled by an illegitimate and extreme nominee.”
But Merrick Garland, President Obama’s third Supreme Court nominee, was truly rare. The selection was made in the last year of his presidency, which has only happened three times since 1900: Taft (1912), Hoover (1932) and Johnson (1968).
In 2007, Democratic Sen. Chuck Schumer, 19 months before the next president was to be inaugurated, stated that President George W. Bush shouldn’t get to pick any more Supreme Court justices, believing the bench would be too “far right.”
By refusing to consider Garland, Republicans in 2016 decided to wait until after the November election, which would reflect the people’s choice of the next president, hopefully a Republican.
This is particularly relevant because the late Justice Antonin Scalia’s stalwart conservative seat would be lost if not replaced with a traditionally oriented, conservative justice.
Comments