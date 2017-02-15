Article on Noah Purcell: State Solicitor general takes national stage in case against Trump's immigration ban

Thank you for the thoughtful piece you did about our son, Noah Guzzo Purcell (TNT, 2-7).
I thought your readers would be interested in knowing that Noah’s “roots” are in Tacoma. I am his mother and grew up in Tacoma, having graduated from Stanley Grade School, Jason Lee Junior High, and Stadium High School. Tacoma provided me with a strong sense of civic pride and an understanding of the role all of us play in making our world a better place for all people. I feel proud that our son has taken on these values as evidenced by the work he is doing.
Noah’s proud mother
