Letters to the Editor

February 15, 2017 10:16 AM

Article on Noah Purcell: State Solicitor general takes national stage in case against Trump's immigration ban

Barbara Guzzo, Seattle

Thank you for the thoughtful piece you did about our son, Noah Guzzo Purcell (TNT, 2-7).

I thought your readers would be interested in knowing that Noah’s “roots” are in Tacoma. I am his mother and grew up in Tacoma, having graduated from Stanley Grade School, Jason Lee Junior High, and Stadium High School. Tacoma provided me with a strong sense of civic pride and an understanding of the role all of us play in making our world a better place for all people. I feel proud that our son has taken on these values as evidenced by the work he is doing.

Noah’s proud mother

Letters to the Editor

