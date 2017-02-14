Justice: Government lawyers take principled stands

Re: “She’s fired, deservedly,” (TNT, 2/3).
This off-the-wire editorial from Bloomberg View states that President Trump’s order banning people from seven Muslim countries is “probably illegal”, then it illogically states that Trump was justified in firing acting U.S. Attorney General Sally Yates because “the attorney general’s job is … to enforce those (orders) that are legally promulgated.”
Kudos to Yates for taking a principled stand, and to Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson for challenging this illegal order in court. We’ll be needing more like them to stand up for our rights and the rule of law during the next four years.
