Politics: The rest of the world deserves apology

An open letter to the citizens of the world:
First, to the citizens of my own country. Wake up! It has only been a few weeks and it is painfully obvious that the White House occupant is, at best, woefully and dangerously in over his head.
Second, to citizens of the world. On behalf of myself and millions in this country, I apologize for the deplorable behavior of this White House occupant, the sycophants who surround him and the cowardly silence of the Republicans in our Congress.
I believe the majority of my fellow citizens are deeply embarrassed.
Finally, to those same Republicans and Donald Trump voters. May God forgive you because honestly, I am not sure I can say I will.
Truly, it brings me no pleasure to have to say this, but in all my 60 years as a proud and patriotic American, I have never felt so ashamed for my country as I do now.
