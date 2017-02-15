Navigation: Who's at the wheel of wayward vessel?

I’ve often wondered why the Pierce County ferry seems to wander around the Sound on its way to Steilacoom and back, broaching and sometimes heading directly toward the beach.
There must be some logical reason for this, but one begins to wonder if it’s zig-zagging to avoid torpedoes or maybe the crew is playing cards in the wheel house and nobody is actually driving.
I’ve come to accept the situation, however. Why worry anyway? The issues in the wheel house can’t be any worse than the issues in the White House!
