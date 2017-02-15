So, here we are in the first few weeks of the new presidency and already we are engulfed in chaos. While our entry airports struggled with President Trump’s executive order on immigration, he sat with pursed lips vaingloriously flitting his pen, celebrating himself in front of the camera.
Oh, he loves that. No thought given to the repercussions of such an order, no preparation for the people who have to handle the mechanics of it, no prior planning.
Oh, yes, he keeps his promise to his constituency to enforce stricter immigration procedures, but no thought is given to the “how” — and the “how” is what counts.
Incompetence is what comes to mind. Is this how he and his team will act when it comes to security issues involving Russia, North Korea or our other foreign threats?
Where are the rational Republicans who will stand up against this?
