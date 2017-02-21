West Coast: Why not secede from Trump's America?

awilliamsThe West Coast should leave Trump’s America, and stand alone as a nation comprising California, Oregon and Washington. Maybe discuss inviting Hawaii.
Each state has something to contribute. We believe in clean water, clean air and healthy children. We make airplanes, movies, wood products, food to feed the world, software that drives the world, export terminals, fisheries, oil and so much more.
We three states have our own customer base. We could charge the Trumpians enough to export their products, add a 20 percent tax to keep out the coal trains, and have Trump pay for our wall.
We could adopt a constitution with three additions: a constitutional limits on taxes, term limits and a declaration that corporations are not people.
This is just a personal rant, but I’m getting desperate dealing with Trump’s America.
