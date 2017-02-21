Letters to the Editor

February 21, 2017 9:05 AM

Health care: When you earn too much but not enough

Carla Russell, Spanaway

As a full-time college student and worker, I can personally say that the cutoff rate for state health coverage is undoubtedly an unrealistic one. Per the living wage calculation for Pierce County, the required minimum income for a single person is $19,829 annually just to get by.

One would assume the health care system would cover individuals barely hanging on. Wrong. To be covered by Molina health care, as a single person, one could only make $17,820 a year.

Now what? Do I choose to make less so I can be covered and sacrifice my food and shelter? Or do I continue to work to live while risking my health, or pay more than I can afford for Obamacare?

This is the irony of making too much and yet not enough. It’s virtually impossible to afford to live and still receive health care.

Letters to the Editor

