Health care: When you earn too much but not enough

As a full-time college student and worker, I can personally say that the cutoff rate for state health coverage is undoubtedly an unrealistic one. Per the living wage calculation for Pierce County, the required minimum income for a single person is $19,829 annually just to get by.
One would assume the health care system would cover individuals barely hanging on. Wrong. To be covered by Molina health care, as a single person, one could only make $17,820 a year.
Now what? Do I choose to make less so I can be covered and sacrifice my food and shelter? Or do I continue to work to live while risking my health, or pay more than I can afford for Obamacare?
This is the irony of making too much and yet not enough. It’s virtually impossible to afford to live and still receive health care.
