Textbooks: Too costly for how little they're used

College textbooks are expensive. Don’t get me wrong, I truly believe in the benefit of reading books, and textbooks are a great source of information. But, in my experience, professors love to base most of their curriculum around lectures, which is a much more effective way of teaching.
I have had multiple professors who have required a textbook for their class and yet it was used only to access a few pages, and the rest was lecture. The College Board states the average cost of textbooks annually is $1,168. That’s nearly $300 per quarter to read a couple paragraphs. Ridiculous!
Colleges need to make some textbooks optional and use alternative methods such as allowing students to access free online articles. Times are changing and the digital area is exploding with new and easy information access.
Comments