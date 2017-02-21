LNG Plant: Not worth risk to people, Puget Sound

As a lifetime Puget Sound resident, I am very opposed to the Liquid Natural Gas facility under construction at the Port of Tacoma.
I have many reasons: The Sound is already in peril due to pollution. North East Tacomans live close by. Interstate 5 runs nearby. Downtown Tacoma seeks renewal and vibrancy, wanting to transform from its dirty, industrial past.
Furthermore, gravity ensures leakage while the threat of nearby volcanic activity makes damage potentially far more devastating.
Tacomans have not been provided adequate or accurate information about this plant. It would move us back to carbon dependency just as we become able to use alternatives that could employ people locally.
Tacomans should join efforts to halt construction of the LNG plant. Preserve our Sound!
