Black history: Teach it to eliminate ignorance, fear

How would you feel learning the history of other races, but not your own? Growing up black, I found it hard to understand myself and my culture other than that of slavery. As a student again, I find myself in the same predicament. That’s because basic education is lacking curriculum that teaches black history. In basic K-12 education, black history should be mandatory.
Black people deserve to know their history. For other races, it would also be beneficial to eliminate ignorance and negative stereotypes while hopefully encouraging compassion.
Recent political campaigns incited hatred and so much racial tension, but with education, there is understanding and with understanding, less hate. People fear what they do not understand.
Black History in schools would eliminate misunderstanding and fears towards African Americans.
