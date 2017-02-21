Environment: State should follow California's example

Re: “California may have the edge in climate fight,” (TNT, 2/4).
I’m worried that the Trump administration seems intent on repealing environmental laws and regulations, especially those directed at greenhouse gas emissions.
States may be an effective line of defense against Trump’s planned environmental depredations. California has been leading the pro-environment way for decades, and based on this report, it will continue to.
Confronted with the realities of greenhouse gases, as a species we need to do more than hold the line; we need to assertively and responsibly continue to improve our environmental behavior.
I hope Washington politicians will continue to make our state a leader in protecting the environment.
I do want to do more than worry and hope. I’ve recently joined other local citizens via the Citizens Climate Lobby – an international, non-partisan, grassroots organization working towards sensible climate legislation. And I’ve started making phone calls to my elected representatives.
I want to have a good answer when my grandchildren ask me: “What did you do during the great environmental struggle, papa?”
