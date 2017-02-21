Drugs: Just say no to safe injection sites

What ever happened to the law and common sense? The law states that possessing heroin and injecting it is Illegal. Common sense says putting poison in your body, whatever means used, will harm or kill you.
But now cities such as Seattle want to give drug addicts a place to perform illegal activities that can kill them. What happens when they overdose? Does the city pay for the medical bill needed to save them?
What about all the other illegal activities people do? Should we give them a safe place so we can monitor them too?
Put an end to all this illegal stupidity. Local governments are trying to appease everyone for the sake of getting more votes to remain in office. How about standing up for the right thing instead of just anything?
