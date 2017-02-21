Foss basketball player: Restorative justice should replace pure punishment

Re: ”Sentences for Lakewood drive-by shootings send former Foss basketball star, 3 others to prison” (TNT, 2/3).
Dezymn Trent was sentenced to 14 years, 6 months in prison for a drive-by shooting he was involved in back in August of 2015. I agree that the situation in which he was a part of was unnecessary, and that gang activity and violence pose a great threat to any community and its people.
I don’t believe that punishment should terminate the possibility of a young man having a positive chance at a career or good future. Although it is essential that justice be served for the acts Trent committed, there is a hybrid system model that can be used to allow Trent to both finish his sentence but also continue to grow as a person.
A restorative justice approach would allow him to seek accountability for his actions, while also allowing him to strengthen his community and prevent further gang activity. There are many Restorative Justice programs that would allow Trent to continue his education while in prison, but also some that would allow him to reflect on his past and help him reintegrate to his community upon release.
Comments