Libraries: Tacoma literacy commitment strong

Visiting the Whitter Elementary School library, I was privileged to observe two phenomenal teacher-librarians teaching cutting-edge inquiry skills to second graders and engaging lively first graders. Such great learning in the library!
Visiting school libraries around the region, I witness vast discrepancy across district lines and am thankful once again to live in Tacoma, a city that works hard for equitable access for all children.
So thank you to Superintendent Carla Santorno for supporting school libraries and to our School Board for understanding the important link between libraries, equitable access to current reading material and early literacy.
