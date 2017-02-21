Fake news: President, not media, is purveyor of fakery

Donald Trump, in his self-ingratiating re-election campaign in Florida on Feb. 18, called out to his supporters, “You look at what’s happening. We’ve got to keep our country safe. You look at what’s happening in Germany, you look at what’s happening last night in Sweden. Sweden, who would believe this?” There have been no terror attacks in Sweden.
Later Trump called out the media networks of ABC, CBS, NBC, PBS, along with the Washington Post and New York Times, as enemies of the American people, for all the “fake news” that is being aired and published.
It seems to this avid reader that the only fake news coming out of Washington DC, is that which is coming from the lips of our commander in chief and his White House sycophants Reince Priebus, Kellyanne Conway and Stephen Miller.
Thank you News Tribune for publishing the real news.
