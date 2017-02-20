Congress: What we have here is failure to communicate

Our president is Donald Trump. Our legislative branch is in essence made up of Democrats and Republicans (noble sounding names). Our judicial branch is made up of judges appointed by the president and confirmed by Congress.
But there’s the rub. Democrats and Republicans are perverting and degrading the system. They simply will not communicate with one another and come to agreement concerning these appointments. They cannot negotiate on issues brought before them of importance to us, the people.
It’s common for them not to vote for us. They vote the party line.
I believe the system is broken. It’s become not just embarrassing, but dangerous. We used to be a nation admired and a model to developing nations. How do they look at us today?
People are not happy with how our government has evolved. They voted for change. They voted for Trump because he promised change. Both left and right had better wake up to that fact.
Comments