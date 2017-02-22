Democratic Party: Lost in a sea of defeat

Since the presidential election, the Democratic party, the party of protests and incivility, has become completely unhinged. The party is adrift and searching for answers after losing the presidency and over 1,000 state and federal seats over the past 8 years and the Democratic base is demanding its senators resist anything President Trump proposes.
As a result, senate Democrats have boycotted committee hearings to block the President’s highly qualified cabinet nominees and tried a 24-hour filibuster to deny the confirmation of the Secretary of Education and Attorney General. Democrats repeatedly tell us they won the popular vote as if it mattered and now they are filing lawsuits against the President’s immigration executive order.
The Obama Administration filed a similar executive order in 2011 requiring a 6-month delay in processing Iraqi refugee requests even for interpreters and intelligence assets. There were no lawsuits or protest s then. Hypocrisy? Selective outrage?
These lawsuits are just another cynical attempt to undermine the Trump presidency. Democrats absolutely refuse to accept the Trump victory graciously.
President Trump is doing exactly what his supporters wanted while the Democrats are wallowing in self-righteous indignation. Identity politics didn’t work. Where does the Democratic Party go from here? Nobody knows.
