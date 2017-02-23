Sound Transit: Taking unfair advantage of initiatives

Let me see if i got this straight: I vote yes for an initiative that seems innocent enough, a “small increase in taxes” to build the light rail system that would help reduce congestion on our freeways and reduce the carbon emissions that may eventually kill humankind.
Then comes the big surprise; we actually gave lawmakers a blank check to fill in any amount they deem needed to build this monster. I am calling foul. This is a dishonest way to fill the state’s coffers with the poor man’s money. Have heart Olympia!
To the poor family that cannot afford the $200 tabs on your 1995 Honda, no worries, if you cannot put the current tab on your vehicle, chance are it won’t get noticed anyway. The police are too busy looking for distracted drivers, seatbeltless drivers and road rage drivers because Olympia has a habit of churning out laws to justify their existence and fat paychecks.
Comments