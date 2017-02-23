Politics: Rise from the couch and get busy

Many of us are disheartened by current events and our half-witted national leadership. Might I suggest one very useful and pragmatic response: Turn off the screens, get off the couch and do something in the community.
Lord knows we all get sucked in by our phones, computers, Facebook and Netflix. It’s high time to resist the sitting around and choose action.
Volunteer for a cause you believe in. Support a program for youth, seniors or those with special needs. Get involved with your school or fire district. Serve on a commission. Help restore habitat.
It doesn’t end there. Vote during local and midterm elections, and fill out the entire ballot. Go door to door for a candidate you really like. Donate to an organization that supports your causes. Do what you can; start small, keep it simple and learn as you go.
If we don’t choose to stand up for our values, priorities and passions, who will?
