Leaks: White House might need to get wet

Re: “Trump not first to see ship of state spring leaks,” (TNT, 2/16).
This Doyle McManus column echoes my views. If leaks don’t damage national security but only expose some high-level coverup, they do more good than harm.
The current administration’s cry of illegal leaks reminds me of President Nixon’s issues concerning Watergate. Those leaks required plumbers, the notorious White House plumbers. They botched the job and the truth came out, thank God.
The current administration will likely try to plug the new leaks, which are very damaging to the administration. I hope any attempt will also fail with disastrous results. As far as a lead for new White House plumbers, the president’s special adviser Steve Bannon seems to fit the bill.
