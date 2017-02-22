National security: Flynn debacle should concern us

When Gen. Michael Flynn tweeted multiple fake news stories during the campaign, he proved himself to be a man without scruples. Now evidence suggests that before Donald Trump was inaugurated and Flynn became national security adviser, Flynn might have broken the law by conferring with the Russians to undermine U.S. sanctions imposed against them.
To even consider taking advice on national security issues from someone so untrustworthy speaks loudly of the true intentions of this administration. Trump has long pronounced his affinity for strong leaders. Remember, Vladimir Putin was elected, too, and now they can’t get rid of him.
I don’t believe Flynn is smart enough or brazen enough to have taken these actions on his own. For Vice President Mike Pence to have believed Flynn when he said they didn’t talk about the sanctions makes Pence a special kind of gullible.
The question now is, are we, the voters, going to be gullible, too?
