Trump: Ignore the Left's fascist claims

There exists a small but vocal segment of society that wants the rest of us to believe we have elected a president who is, depending on who’s talking, a dictator, a fascist or even a Nazi.
Note well my precise wording in that previous sentence: They want you to believe. They do not actually believe it themselves.
We know they do not believe it based on their behavior. They feel free to speak out and criticize the president (or insult and slander him) on any platform that suits them. They feel free to demonstrate in the streets. They post angry video rants. They decorate their social media pages with defiant messages and memes. They write letters to local newspapers. All without hiding their identities.
This is not how people act when they are fearful of an incipient fascist dictatorship. Don’t buy the hype.
