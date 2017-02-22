Elitists: Proud to be one, ready for the future

Re: “Trump restoring non-elitist heritage,” (TNT letter, 2/14).
To the writer of this letter: The 1950s called and they would like you back. Unfortunately, I know you are stuck in the present day where “elites” like myself accept all holiday celebrations including Christmas but do not require the government to mandate that I welcome a “Merry Christmas.”
Future job creation is not in coal or mining but in renewable energies, healthcare and technology. Those damn elitists again moving forward and embracing and accepting an ever-changing world!
You can either lead, follow or get out of the way because this “elite” is here for the future and most surely accepts that the past is gone. You are not dreaming. It really is 2017.
Comments