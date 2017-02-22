Katke Amendment: paving over paradise

Re” “Gig Harbor council nixes possible obstacle to downtown development” (TNT, 2/14)
I’m so sorry to learn that the Gig Harbor City Council sided with developers over citizens in favor of the Katke Amendment. The Gig Harbor City Council chose to place profits above the quality of life of the citizens in Gig Harbor.
Perhaps their eyes and minds are old and they do not remember history well enough to know that the more you develop, the less we have to enjoy the beauty of this area we all call home.
Some see this little city of ours as beautiful, but those who have lived here all their lives know that it is looking more and more like a strip mall.
Where has the charm gone? It’s been sold to the highest bidder with absolutely no consideration to the citizens of Gig Harbor.
“When morality comes up against profit, it is seldom that profit loses,” to quote Shirley Chisholm.
History repeats itself thanks to the greed in the eyes of those who lead. The Gig Harbor City Council has done a huge disservice to this community and to their neighbors.
