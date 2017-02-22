Presidential age requirement: Actions, not chronology, determine maturity

Re: “Presidents: Raise the age requirement to 55” (TNT letters, 2/14).
The letter writer admits that “age is not the sole determinant of sagacity” while still suggesting the age requirement for president be raised to at least 55 from 35.
A glaring counterpoint to this idea is the behavior of the current president, who, at age 70, is more likened to an adolescent in terms of maturity and self-control, world knowledge, overall intelligence, political savvy, demeanor, emotional outbursts, and the ability to get along (well) with others. His example shows that age alone does not automatically or accurately indicate maturity, competence, or even experience.
A 35-year-old may far surpass a 60-year-old as far as presidential fitness and other desirable traits.
