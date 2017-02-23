Education: Two engineers, one pizza, problem solved

Re: “$500K later, no plan to fix school funding,” (TNT, 2/14).
So the legislators have once again failed to resolve the state education funding problem. Me and my buddy Don will do it if you want.
We are both retired Boeing engineers. Solving problems is what we do. We both strongly believe in education but understand budget limits. I am a liberal and Don is a conservative, so you will get a balanced proposal that optimizes education for the largest possible percentage of students.
We will need three weeks to get it done. We will need a volunteer lawyer for the first two days (we pick him, not the legislators), and the 148-page data report mentioned in your article. (The story said legislators “couldn’t agree about what to do” with the data. Don and I are good engineers. We know what to do with data.)
Can we also get a pizza each day at lunch to save time? Total taxpayer cost: maybe $500.
