Data collection: It can be a two-way street

Re: “Move to shield state data from feds,” (TNT, 2/15).
It seems state Democrats are fearing the federal government will use data collected by government agencies to identify and possibly prosecute and/or expel persons from this country. The governor and several legislators are trying to identify ways to “hide” this information to prevent such action.
One of the prime reasons gun owners lobby against and will not accept schemes to register firearm owners and their guns is fear of government action to use such a list to confiscate, prosecute or deny otherwise law-abiding citizens of their constitutional right to keep and bear arms.
Tell us Mr. governor and legislators: How does the shoe fit when it is on the other foot?
