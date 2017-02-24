Trump: Beware his propaganda about news media

Donald Trump, when he was still the aspiring candidate, lowered the bar for campaign rhetoric but, crude as it was, it became the new normal. We came to expect gross exaggerations, incredible falsehoods, theatrical outbursts and raging hatred.
But we accepted his juvenile rhetoric for it was — speech without facts, intended to stir emotions and build a base.
We had higher expectations for Trump the president, leader of the free world, inspiration for the underclass, hope for the homeless and unemployed.
So far, we have only seen tweets and heard tired campaign rhetoric, both laced with a venomous thread of hatred. We remember how he hated Hillary Clinton, Muslims, immigrants and Obamacare, but now he is telling us we should share his hatred of the media.
If the polls ever indicate he has successfully propagandized a majority of voters, we can say goodbye to the First Amendment and a free press. Beware the man who would be king.
