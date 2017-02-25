Protest: could prove harmful to immigrant children

Re: The day without immigrants protest held on Feb. 16.
Whose bright idea was it to have such a protest on a school day? Our immigrant students, especially the undocumented, need to be in school.
In my years as a public school teacher, I can tell you that the vast majority of immigrant students are some of the best students I have had. They come here or were brought with high hopes for a better life and many will become productive and respectful members of our society.
But taking them out of school even for a day is counter productive to this goal. Our laws and Constitution and aspects of citizenship are among the many things I teach my students. All students, both native-born and immigrants, need these lessons and value them.
They, not their teachers, parents or the government, are ultimately accountable for what they miss.
Comments