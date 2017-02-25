Letters to the Editor

February 25, 2017 6:34 PM

Protest: could prove harmful to immigrant children

David Russell, DuPont

Re: The day without immigrants protest held on Feb. 16.

Whose bright idea was it to have such a protest on a school day? Our immigrant students, especially the undocumented, need to be in school.

In my years as a public school teacher, I can tell you that the vast majority of immigrant students are some of the best students I have had. They come here or were brought with high hopes for a better life and many will become productive and respectful members of our society.

But taking them out of school even for a day is counter productive to this goal. Our laws and Constitution and aspects of citizenship are among the many things I teach my students. All students, both native-born and immigrants, need these lessons and value them.

They, not their teachers, parents or the government, are ultimately accountable for what they miss.

Related content

Letters to the Editor

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Rally for transgender rights in Tacoma

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos