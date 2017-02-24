Discrimination: Gross injustice in florist court ruling

Re: “State court rules against florist in gay wedding case,” (TNT, 2/17).
Are Washington Supreme Court justices required to know our constitution? Nine justices ruled that florist Barronelle Stutzman violated non-discrimination law when she gently refused to help celebrate the wedding of a man to a man.
These “un-justices” violated the state Constitution, which guarantees absolute freedom of conscience in all matters of religious belief. They ruled that the state may use its power to molest and disturb an individual in person and property.
If you care about liberty, weep and then pray and then work to reverse this gross injustice.
Comments