Trump: Funny how other presidents valued free press

Our liberty cannot be guarded but by the freedom of the press, nor that be limited without the danger of losing it.
▪ Thomas Jefferson, 1786
And so it is, the printing press - to the recorder of Man’s deeds, the keeper of his conscience, the courier of his news - that we look for strength and assistance, confident that with your help man will be what he was born to be: free and independent.
▪ John F. Kennedy, 1961
The FAKE NEWS media (failing @nytimes, @NBCNews, @ABC, @CBS, @CNN) is not my enemy, it is the enemy of the American people!
▪ Donald John Trump, 2017
Do Donald Trump’s tweets on the free press signal the end of a 240-year experiment known as American democracy, or is this just a nightmare? As Bob Dylan said in “Talkin’ World War III Blues” -- “I’ll let you be in my dreams if I can be in yours.”
Comments