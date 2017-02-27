Political agendas: Common goals must take precedence

The Republican Congress’ agenda is to placate President Trump while depending on him to sign their bills. The White House and Congress should be working together on our common goals, not working on separate agendas.
Other than making a fuss, the rest of us haven’t a prayer of containing the process. Whatever happened to fiscal restraint, addressing environmental pollution, weaning the U.S. off fossil fuel and putting a throttle on corporate greed?
In the end it will be the 95 percent of us who have to deal with the various agendas. Let us hope the republic holds together through the next few years.
