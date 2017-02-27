Letters to the Editor

February 27, 2017 11:05 AM

Political agendas: Common goals must take precedence

David Sieberns, Tacoma

The Republican Congress’ agenda is to placate President Trump while depending on him to sign their bills. The White House and Congress should be working together on our common goals, not working on separate agendas.

Other than making a fuss, the rest of us haven’t a prayer of containing the process. Whatever happened to fiscal restraint, addressing environmental pollution, weaning the U.S. off fossil fuel and putting a throttle on corporate greed?

In the end it will be the 95 percent of us who have to deal with the various agendas. Let us hope the republic holds together through the next few years.

Related content

Letters to the Editor

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Mariners 13, Padres 2: A walk in the park for another easy victory

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos