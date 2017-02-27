Trump: Checking boxes on the fascist checklist

2:18 Rally for transgender rights in Tacoma Pause

0:46 Dozens rally at Tacoma's Northwest Detention Center after Seattle arrest

1:48 Logging plan unpopular with neighbor of YMCA's Camp Colman

1:16 State lawmakers talk about immigration, raids in Washington

1:56 Tacoma immigrants-rights rally draws crowd

1:39 Mariners 13, Padres 2: A walk in the park for another easy victory

1:58 State Patrol continues finger printing as legislature considers biometric data protections

1:14 Construction on 27th Street West in University Place makes commute difficult

1:15 Jury finds man guilty for fatal robbery of armored-car guard at Lakewood Walmart