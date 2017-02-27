Trump: Checking boxes on the fascist checklist

Dr. Lawrence Britt studied Hitler, Mussolini, Franco, Suharto and several Latin American regimes. Britt found 14 characteristics of fascism in common:
1. Powerful and continuing nationalism.
2. Disdain for the recognition of human rights.
3. Identification of enemies/scapegoats as a unifying cause.
4. Supremacy of the military.
5. Rampant sexism.
6. Controlled Mass Media.
7. Obsession with national security; fear is a motivating tool.
8. Religion and government are intertwined.
9. Corporate Power is protected.
10. Labor Power is suppressed.
11. Disdain for intellectuals and the arts.
12. Obsession with crime and punishment.
13.Rampant cronyism and corruption.
14. Fraudulent elections.
We need to remain vigilant to sustain our democracy.
