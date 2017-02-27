Pharmaceuticals: Don't believe senators' excuses

President Trump proposed negotiations with Canada to import cheaper drugs to help all Americans cut costs significantly. Washington Senators Patty Murray and Maria Cantwell voted no, saying they “support the effort but want the safety assurances that families can depend on. They’ll keep us updated on their progress.”
Who are they kidding? They must think we’re stupid. The Canadians have a life expectancy longer than ours. Our senators voted no because they’re bought and paid for by pharmaceutical lobbyists who have given them large sums of money for their campaigns.
We can do better than these lifers in the Senate. You think they’re working for you? We need a change badly.
Comments