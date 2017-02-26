Letters to the Editor

Tacoma: Proud city of hospitality

Leda Darlington, Tacoma

Re: “Yemeni student in Tacoma holds no hard feelings after travel ban” (TNT, 2/8).

Pierce College student Faisal Alhaddad said he finds all people friendly in Tacoma, and many other foreign students say the same. We can be proud as a city that we welcome all people.

We are all the same and seek to learn and to be part of the welfare of others not just our own happiness.

As Kahlil Gibran said: “And he who has deserved to drink from the ocean of life deserves to fill his cup from your little stream.”

We as people in the U.S. have always been generous and sharing; let us continue to be so and help other countries as needed. Let’s teach them how to love and contribute to their own country, as well.

