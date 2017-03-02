States rights: Trump team tries to have it both ways

So President Donald Trump broke another campaign promise and acceded to the wishes of Attorney General Jeff Sessions in rescinding federal rights for transgender people.
I am a firm believer in states’ rights, bloviated our leader.
Of course, ultra-Christian moralist Sessions also has recreational marijuana use in his sights. We cannot let the states go against federal statutes, is how the argument will go, as Sessions defends the country against the deadly menace of pot.
I am speaking to all you enthusiastic admirers of the new administration. Not one word they speak has any real meaning. And if you believe their lies, you are either a hypocrite or a solipsist. Take your choice.
