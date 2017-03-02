Constitution: Trump gives us cause for worry

If you like living in an America with the protection of our wonderful Constitution and the rights guaranteed in it, I would highly suggest you start paying attention to what’s going on in Washington, D.C.
It really doesn’t matter if you’re a supporter of our current president. What is important are the protections built into these great founding documents
Three of the major organizations that protect us from dictators and despots are a free press, the judicial branch of government and our security agencies. When you have a leader doing his level best to discredit and embarrass each of these groups, it’s time to pay close attention. Similar actions were taken by some of the worst dictators in history.
This is way beyond a Republican or Democratic issue.This is about threatening the core values our veterans have so bravely fought for.
