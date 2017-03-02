Transgender rights: Trump finally goes too far

Ever since the election I have been struggling with how to put my feelings into a letter, but every day there seemed to be some new action by the Trump administration that begged for a response. I’ve been overwhelmed with where start.
Today I finally found my focus. When Attorney General Jeff Sessions signed an order rolling back protections for transgender students, it became so clear that not only is this administration continuing to play to the fears and bigotry of some of its base while ignoring the majority of us, but it’s willing to go out of its way to take a hurtful stand in support of those have manufactured a fear of transgender people in public restrooms.
The growing resistance is the silver lining in Trump’s election, but how much damage to our democracy and our values must we endure before he is removed from office?
Comments