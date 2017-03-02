LNG plant: Refinery brings air pollution

Calculations by local chemical engineer Steve Storms show that air pollution generated as a result of refining liquefied natural gas (LNG) at the port will negate any reduction in air pollution caused by ships fueling with LNG.
Significant toxic air emissions are probable from the planned Puget Sound Energy LNG plant; now add on the risks of LNG processing and the large diameter natural gas pipe bringing gas to this proposed plant and the proximity to North East Tacoma, Fife, I-5, I-99, rail lines, the 1500 detainees at the Northwest Detention Center, and several other oil refineries and you have a likely disaster scenario.
Does Tacoma need to have a disaster? Learn the facts and hear what the local scientists are saying.
Comments