Bikini baristas: Puyallup fails to enforce law

I have become increasingly alarmed at the sight of bikini barista stands, where almost nude women serve coffee from enlarged windows for the public to view, including children.
I first took notice of this growing epidemic when my six-year-old daughter pointed to a pink coffee stand and said, “Mommy, that girl is naked!” I looked over to see a young woman working there with a red thong and small pasties on her breasts.
I don’t care if women want to exploit themselves, unless the exploitation is in my face and unwanted.
The City of Puyallup Adult Cabaret Ordinance states no employee shall be unclothed or in less than complete attire, as to expose any portion of the female breast below the top of the areola, or any portion of the pubic region including the buttocks, and no one under 18 can view adult entertainment.
There are laws in effect so that we can protect our children, and Puyallup has failed to enforce them.
