Nursing homes: More CNAs needed to look after patients

2:07 Hospital 'ghosts' linger as demolition nears Pause

2:48 Father and sister of armored-car guard murder victim cheer Odies Walker's life sentence

2:27 Lincoln girls place fifth at state after loss to Snohomish

1:35 Stanford's Michael Rector has been talking to Seahawks' Doug Baldwin

1:53 White River defeats Archbishop Murphy 56-53

1:39 Mariners 13, Padres 2: A walk in the park for another easy victory

13:49 Governor Jay Inslee speaks to the News Tribune editorial board

2:33 Huskies coach Lorenzo Romar discusses health of Markelle Fultz

1:43 Watch a calzone, pizza's best friend, come to life