Nursing homes: More CNAs needed to look after patients

Recent negative stories regarding nursing homes and care facilities raises the question of why more is not being done in Washington to implement a Certified Nursing Assistant to patient ratio.
As a CNA, I know firsthand that many patients are not receiving the care they deserve due to their caregiver also caring for 12 other patients, sometimes more. If the state finally were to address this issue, those numbers would become more favorable.
CNAs provide abundant care such as feeding, dressing, bathing, changing and exercising patients. Expecting one person to effectively do these tasks for over a dozen people is unrealistic, and I often see corners being cut. That’s when situations of abuse and neglect arise.
With facilities putting profit over patient care, staffing is minimal and patients suffer. They are getting away with letting our parents, grandparents and those we love be treated with the merest of care.
With other states seeing a decrease in abuse and neglect cases since making ratio laws, our state can see the benefits and should follow suit.
