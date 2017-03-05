Schools: Security cameras needed in classrooms

As a college student who was raised military, I have been around many different school environments. I believe all public schools should have mandatory surveillance monitors in their classrooms for grades pre-K to 12. I see it as a form of protection to both the teachers and the students.
When serious situations arise where both parties are called into question, it is difficult to decide which is correct. When I worked as a preschool teacher, a child told my boss I hit her. I did not, but without proof, my boss contacted Child Protective Services, as is procedure.
After a week of investigating, the CPS workers gave an unofficial verdict that the incident was unfounded due to lack of evidence. If there had been security cameras, the incident could have been resolved without CPS.
Surveillance monitors can help complaints be resolved without disrupting the learning environment. It is a hard to argue when there is undeniable proof recorded on a video screen.
Comments