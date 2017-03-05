UWT: Breitbart could use writing lesson

Re: “Banner means what it say, UWT affirms,” (TNT, 2/25).
Comments from the far-right website Breitbart, stating that the University of Washington Tacoma Writing Center believes “expecting Americans to use proper grammar perpetuates racism,” are confounding.
Language, like culture, evolves over time. The speed of change may be unsettling, but it cannot be dismissed as political correctness or “chest-thumping” (to quote state Rep. Matt Manweller).
For example, at the UWT Writing Center, I have learned that ending a sentence with a preposition is acceptable if the syntax enhances the desired meaning to be conveyed.
Where else could I learn that at?
