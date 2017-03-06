Obamacare repeal: Who will break news to the sick?

Dear Republican members of Congress: I can accept that it has been your major task to repeal the Affordable Health Care Act since its inception. Congratulations, you’re now in a position to accomplish this goal.
My only question : Once you have gotten rid of it in its entirety, which of you will go house to house and tell Mr. and Mrs. Smith, sorry but you won’t be able to get the medicine that little Timmy needs? But hey, it’s not like he would’ve lived that long anyway. Also this is for the good of the party.
Thank you for your wonderful work.
